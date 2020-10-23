iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities cut iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Secur. cut iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iRobot by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iRobot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.