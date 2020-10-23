iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

