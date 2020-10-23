iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

