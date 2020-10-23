iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,207,000 after purchasing an additional 641,962 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after purchasing an additional 303,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.