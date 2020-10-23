ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 73.74 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.58. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17).

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that ITV will post 1418.9998849 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,155 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

