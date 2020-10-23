IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States."

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISEE. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.08.

ISEE opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 173.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

