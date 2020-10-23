J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) Trading Up 2.2%

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50). Approximately 1,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05.

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ)

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.