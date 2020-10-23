James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.19.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

