Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.34% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $156.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

