JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. JD.com has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

