JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $89.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. JD.com has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,017,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 283,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,238.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

