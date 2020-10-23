Jefferies Financial Group Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $55.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.