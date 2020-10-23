Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $34.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $34.25.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.85.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.60 and a 200 day moving average of $288.73. Biogen has a 52-week low of $257.60 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.