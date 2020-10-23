JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €52.50 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €52.50 ($61.76) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

