JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $20.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

