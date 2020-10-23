JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 20 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

