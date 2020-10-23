JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE:IHG opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.