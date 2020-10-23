Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s (JGHHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday.

