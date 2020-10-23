Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $344.07 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. Just Energy Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.08.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$14.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 4.3699998 EPS for the current year.

About Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

