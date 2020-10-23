Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ KXIN opened at $4.74 on Monday. Kaixin Auto has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

