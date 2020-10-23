Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $21,449.61 in Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $21,449.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,672.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

