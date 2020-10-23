Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading 3.3% Higher

Kane Biotech Inc (CVE:KNE) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 74,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

