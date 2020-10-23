Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548 over the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

