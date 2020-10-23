KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Stock Price Down 16.6%

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) shares were down 16.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

KBL Merger Corp. IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

