KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR have outperformed its industry in the past year. The solid performance was backed by robust contribution from Energy Solutions business. KBR’s business continues to be resilient amid COVID-19 impacts and a soft energy market, backed by mission critical government services and proprietary technology solutions. Its significant increase in backlog, particularly in Government Solutions, positions it well for future expansion. Going forward, KBR expects broad-based growth across all its segments. Estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 7 days, indicating analysts’ optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the pandemic is expected to weigh on KBR’s 2020 results. Owing to coronavirus-led disruptions, the company reduced 2020 earnings projection.”

Get KBR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 22.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 848,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in KBR by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 301.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.