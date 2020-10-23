KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR have outperformed its industry in the past year. The solid performance was backed by robust contribution from Energy Solutions business. KBR’s business continues to be resilient amid COVID-19 impacts and a soft energy market, backed by mission critical government services and proprietary technology solutions. Its significant increase in backlog, particularly in Government Solutions, positions it well for future expansion. Going forward, KBR expects broad-based growth across all its segments. Estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 7 days, indicating analysts’ optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the pandemic is expected to weigh on KBR’s 2020 results. Owing to coronavirus-led disruptions, the company reduced 2020 earnings projection.”

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.55.

KBR stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.32.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 4,599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.