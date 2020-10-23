KeyCorp Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $118.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.77.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

