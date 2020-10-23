KeyCorp Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $43.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 340.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

