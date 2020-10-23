Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 514,431 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 181,021 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,778,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

