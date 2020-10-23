Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KL. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.75.

Shares of KL opened at C$61.83 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$769.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

