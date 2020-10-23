KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KREF. Citigroup downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,748,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

