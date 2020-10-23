Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
KLPEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Klepierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Klepierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
