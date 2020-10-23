Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Klepierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Klepierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

