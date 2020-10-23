Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADRNY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Ahold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

