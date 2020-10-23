Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on KHNGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday.

KHNGY opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

