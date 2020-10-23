Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. CSFB reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.79. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

