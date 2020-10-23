Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.