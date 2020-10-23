Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

LANC stock opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

