Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

LEJU stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

