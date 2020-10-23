Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded to “Hold” by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.98. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

