Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.55 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,041 shares of company stock worth $7,601,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 178,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,503 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

