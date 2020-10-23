Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LGND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

