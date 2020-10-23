Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Shares of FB stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

