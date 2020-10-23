Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 276,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,871,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Home Depot stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.30. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

