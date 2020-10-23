Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 313 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $239,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $289,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

