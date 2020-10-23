Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

