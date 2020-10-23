Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,450.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.