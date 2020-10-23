Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,566,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,616.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,510.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,446.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.