Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 160,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,434,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $369.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

