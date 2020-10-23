Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.99. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.20.

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties.

