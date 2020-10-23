Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $287,653.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,751,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminex by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Luminex by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luminex by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

